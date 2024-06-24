Russia has made it known that it considers the United States equally responsible with Ukraine for the raid on Crimea carried out yesterday with American Atacms missiles which caused the death of 5 people, 151 injured and threatens repercussions. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador, Lynne Tracy, after what happened yesterday in Sevastopol. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine launched five US-supplied Atacms missiles, four of which were intercepted.