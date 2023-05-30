Moscow – Two people, who received medical attention on an outpatient basis, and slight damage to buildings in the Russian capital, have left an attack with eight drones shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin. The Russian Ministry of Defense holds kyiv responsible for the event and has branded it as a “terrorist”. It is not the first time that Moscow denounces an attack of this type. Ukraine denies having any relationship with this type of actions.

Meanwhile, Kiev dawns with one person dead and four injured in a residential building as a result of a new Russian attack with 31 Iranian-made drones (29 shot down, according to the air force).

In response to Russia’s accusation against Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mikhailo Podoliak, in a YouTube channel, assured that his country has nothing to do with this drone attack.

“As far as the attacks are concerned, of course we are glad to see them and we anticipate further attacks. But of course we are not directly linked to these events,” he said.

It is not the first Russian complaint

The fact has precedents. For example, on May 2, another similar event took place against the Kremlin, also with drones. At the time, the Russian government accused Ukraine of trying to end the life of President Vladimir Putin. Two drones were shot down that time, according to the authorities of that country.

recently the The New York Times published an article reporting that US intelligence believes that Ukraine was behind a drone attack on the Kremlin in early May.

Faced with these types of statements, the president Volodimir Zelensky has assured, repeatedly and on international stages, that kyiv does not attack “neither Putin nor Moscow”.







What is known about what happened?

This attack in Russia was directed against some of the most luxurious districts of Moscow, such as Lenin Prospekt, one of the main arteries of the capital, laid out under Stalin, and western Moscow, where the Russian elite, including President Vladimir Putin, live. .

On the details, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that eight drones were fired at the city. “Three of them were suppressed using electronic equipment. They lost control and strayed from their targets. Another five drones were shot down by the Moscow region’s Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system,” he stated.

According to Sobianin, for security reasons, the emergency services evacuated the residents of several entrances of two buildings, which were hit by one of the drones.

“Immediately after the work of the special services is finished, the residents will be able to return to their apartments,” he said.

This morning the residents of the province could hear the sounds of explosions due to the operation of the air defense system, said the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov. Moscow airports remained open.

With information from EFE and Reuters.