Residents of the Russian town of Tolyatti pay tribute to soldiers killed in an attack on New Year’s Day in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Tolyatti Government

Russia’s Defense Ministry released a statement on Wednesday that blamed breaking a rule not to use cellphones for an attack in which dozens of soldiers were killed in eastern Ukraine on New Year’s Day.

“A commission is working to investigate the circumstances of the incident. But it is already clear that the main cause was the mass entry and use, contrary to the ban, of cell phones by military personnel within range of enemy weapons systems,” said the folder in the statement, reproduced by news agencies and websites of the Western.

“This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’ locations for the missile attack,” added the Ministry of Defense.

The folder reported that 89 soldiers were killed in the attack, in which four Himars rocket launchers, manufactured in the United States, were used in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine pointed out that the number of dead Russian soldiers would have been much higher, around 400 fatalities.