There was a blackout this evening in central Moscow, which also involved some ministries. The power outage occurred during a video link between Russian President Vladimir Putin and several ministers, two of whom appeared in the dark from the images of the video link. This was reported by Ukrainska pravda, quoting the official Russian media and showing the images of the connection, which show that the Minister of Economic Development, Maksim Reshetnikov, and of Industry and Commerce, Denis Manturov, were in the dark.