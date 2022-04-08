In two statements, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the two countries of committing “hostile acts” towards Russia.

The lists of people subject to sanctions include the heads of government of the two countries, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, in addition to several ministers and MPs.

In total, there are 228 names on the Australia list and 130 on the New Zealand list.

Moscow condemned the “reckless anti-Russian rush” by Australia, which it accused of being “faithfully emulated” by other Western countries.

“In the near future, new announcements will expand the blacklist of sanctions to include Australian military, businessmen, experts and journalists who help incite a negative attitude towards our country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Wellington’s desire, forgetting its own interests and public decency, to follow an anti-Russian line once again testifies to the lack of independence of its foreign policy and its subservience” to the West, she added.