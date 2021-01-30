Russia Billionaire Arkadi Rotenberg claims to own the “Putin Palace” presented by Navalny

According to Alexei Navalny, the security service of the Russian presidential administration is responsible for guarding the palace. According to Putin’s friend, billionaire Rotenberg, there is a hotel going on there.

Hockey club Owner of the Moscow Dynamo and chairman of the board of the Russian Hockey Association, billionaire Arkadi Rotenberg claims to own the president Vladimir Putin property of the alleged palace on the shores of the Black Sea. An uproaring video of the palace was released earlier in January by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi with his team.

Arkadi Rotenberg photographed in Sevastopol, Crimea in March 2020. Celebrations were held at the site in honor of the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge.­

Navalnyi was arrested two days before the video was released. He was returning from Germany, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt in August. Navalnyi was attempted to be murdered by a chemical weapon called novitok developed in the Soviet Union, and according to Bellingcat, the investigation was attempted by agents of the Russian security service FSB.

From the palace The Idokopas Peninsula was the first to be told by a businessman who funded the project in 2010, but Navalny’s treatment and new details presented at the palace led to demonstrations on January 23 in well over a hundred Russian cities. Up to 3,500 people were arrested. Navalnyin video had collected about 103 million downloads on Youtube on Saturday.

New demonstrations are scheduled for Sunday, January 31st.

The building, christened Putin’s palace, is mind-boggling. The main building has 17,691 square meters. The above-ground floors of the three-storey building feature, for example, a casino, a theater and a hall dedicated to hookah burning with a dance bar. There is also an underground hockey field, an amphitheater and a winery.

“Now it is no longer a secret, I’m the owner,” Arkady Rotenberg said Saturday a Russian web channel, Mashille. Rotenberg said he acquired the palace several years ago and plans to establish a hotel there. Rotenberg said he was only talking about it because of the uproar and allusions surrounding the palace.

A Youtube video by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shows that President Vladimir Putin’s lavish palace is located on the shores of the Black Sea. Putin denies the matter.­

Rotenberg said he likes the hotel industry very much and owns some properties in Crimea.

It also tells about it TV channel Dožd.

Arkadi Rotenberg and his little brother Boris Rotenberg are among President Vladimir Putin’s closest friends. They have known each other since childhood or adolescence, when they were in the same judo club in their hometown of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). Other related parties have previously been related parties themselves Mikhail Khodorkovsky by including the oil and gas billionaire Gennady Tymoshenko and the major owner of Rossija Bank Yuri Kovalchuk.

It has long been suspected that Putin has rewarded his friends with considerable fortunes for the good that money intended for Putin himself is also moving in the name of friends. This was stated, among other things, by the US Treasury Department when imposing sanctions on Putin’s related parties. The HS discussed Putin’s finances and friends in more detail earlier Saturday.

Arkadi Rotenberg is subject to sanctions by both the United States and the EU. Sanctions were imposed in 2014 when Russia took over the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

For example, the financing of a palace on the shores of the Black Sea was originally arranged by raising funds for a company set up for hospital supplies, the donors of which knew that 35% of it would go directly to the construction of a palace for Putin.

Arkadi and Boris Rotenberg and Boris’ son Roman Rotenberg have owned shares in the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, the hockey team Jokers and the hotel and conference center Långvik. After the entry into force of sanctions men gave up holdings.

Navalnyin According to the palace revelation, the security service of the Russian presidential administration, FSO, is in charge of guarding the area. The land is owned by the security service FSB. Roth interviewed online channel Mash visited the palace area on Friday and stressed that the place is unfinished.

On Friday, a Russian investigative journalism site The Insider saidthat the editor-in-chief of Mash Canal, who visited the palace area and now interviewed Arkadi Rotenberg, lives in a house owned by the Russian presidential administration. The editor-in-chief did not respond when The Insider tried to ask him what his relationship was with the Russian presidential administration.

Arkadi Rotenbergia The interviewed Mash channel has more than 900,000 subscribers in the messaging service Telegram. Investigative Journalism Project According to the project the real owner of the channel would be a man named Stepan Kovalchuk. He is a relative of Yuri Kovalchuk, the main owner of Rossiya Bank, which is close to Putin.

At least not all of the allegations in Rotenberg’s interview seemed to immediately believe him.

“Show me whose friend Rotenberg is so I will show you who is the palace,” wrote a message service on Twitter, the chairman of the St. Petersburg Legislative Committee Maksim Reznik.