Horror: in Ouagadougou, Dakar, Bangui, N’Djamena, Bamako, Goma, and now also in Niamey (where the putschists have taken over another building that we believed to be very loyal) there are African crowds who take to the streets with Russian flags, they praise Putin, invoke Wagner and invite the French and Western peremptorily to go home. And then: presidents and ministers of that obedient and obsequious Africa come and go from Moscow, the capital of the antichrist, cheerfully committing a mortal sin with Putin despite the execrations and excommunications of Biden Macron Von der Leyen. What happens? After Françafrique Russiafrique?

The Indigenous of the other bank disappoints. we had poured upon him a shower of wise words, of grave blessings, of judicious sentences and he lets himself be dazzled by a charlatan autocrat whose ATM has been confiscated and whom we have been (no doubt!) defeating for a good year and a half!

With carefree myopia, our comforting resource in the face of this scandal is: the African plebs are loyal sheep whose convictions can be bought, beggars who are sold for four rubles distributed by Wagner, a hybrid of servility and cowardice hostage to Moscow propaganda. here it is again! The peevish low-grade exoticism, the anthropologically racist and (post)colonial molds à la Rhodes and Lyautey: Africans are backward, a vibrionic tingling of elementary and violent emotions, they are unable to understand the perfection of Western democracies. The slogans of the Russian and Chinese autocrats therefore take root because they live up to their crude ancestral habits. The African is tolerated only on condition that he doesn’t contradict us, he must wear the livery. And he can only be the submissive or the accomplice.

The unfortunate stammer of the Lilliputian Union foreign minister Joseph Borrell summed it up well: Europe is a garden, the rest of the world is a jungle. To be surprised that the inhabitants of the jungle don’t have a great passion for us and that they haven’t forgotten the layer of colonial vices sounds more like an expiatory rite than intelligence. We do not tolerate that our golden age is already corrupted and that there may be other exploiters on earth other than us.

In short. We Westerners are afraid of Russia which has attacked Ukraine. That’s why we help Kiev. Africans don’t. The war in Ukraine does not outrage them because it is linked to values, the freedom of states, international law which have been violated countless times against them and precisely by those who today claim to defend them at all costs. But in Europe. Russia is not a threat to the majority of Africans, on the contrary it is a useful card to play against Westerners who every day want to inflict arrogant lessons on the economy, politics, habits, customs.

Let’s be honest. In Africa, our calling card is not democracy, it is crony capitalism to which we have converted the presidential cliques and their stinking clientele with great mutual enthusiasm.

Thus Russian propaganda can say that the war in Ukraine is but one chapter of Western aggression that everything wants to dominate and possess. And he can quote Fanon without blushing: half a century after the accusations of the prophet of the damned of the earth the post-colonial struggle has become a global battle, Russia and the South of the world united once again in the fight against the exorbitant monopoly of the West.

We should cultivate a doubt: in the sordidest corners of the world’s factory our perfect business partners, kleptocrat fathers of the people in boubou, uniform and double-breasted, haven’t they by chance decided to take secondary roads of the globalized economy? The government of thieves, of which we are partners and godparents, wants to do business with those who sell, or give away, weapons, grain, fertilizers without imparting hypocritical lessons of democratic and green etiquette.

We have not yet fully understood the complexity and effectiveness of Wagner’s handling, the foxy cunning of the mechanism set up by the former hot-dog seller. Wagner is much more than a few thousand thugs, in no way dissimilar to the mercenaries of the American Blackwater, and a handful of geologists and engineers specialized in extracting mining concessions. Wagner has implemented an effective “low cost” influence strategy in Africa, exploiting all the filth, desperation and dishonesty that we have allowed and sometimes promoted. The audience to convert with an unscrupulous propaganda was the youth of the continent, confused, always poor but with the desperate feeling of being more and more so, ready to risk their lives on the roads of migration. And to catch fire at every conspiracy voice, to react to the veins of racism and xenophobia that run through the West of the happy cities afraid of the invasion.

In this universe of victims and vampires, Russian propaganda has defeated us precisely on the battlefield where we think we are masters, communication. This branch of Wagner supports African media, such as the “Lengo sogo” radio in Central Africa, publishes school textbooks, sponsors film festivals and beauty contests, finances newspapers and journalists who spread the slogans of the fight against the imperialism of the rich. A low-cost offensive given that an article in these parts costs 10,000 CFA francs, fifteen euros.

Civil society stars and influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers give him a face and notoriety. Like the Swiss-Cameroonian Nathalie Jam called the “lady of Soci”, because she was the protagonist at the 2019 Russian-African summit which inaugurated Putin’s great offensive towards the continent.

And then Russia, which boasts a colonial innocence like China, which was only an observer at the Berlin congress where the continent was divided up, for many Africans is confused, an admirable short circuit, with the Soviet Union which was an ally in the liberation struggles, the glorious and eternal spring of kalashnikov revolutionary weapon