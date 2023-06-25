The frontal clash —with the danger of drifting towards civil war— between Yevgueni Prigozhin and his Wagner private army, on the one hand, and the Russian Ministry of Defense and the institutional hierarchy of the State, on the other, was an announced and reiterated denouement. by analysts and stakeholders from different tendencies. However, no one knew when it would occur, with what consequences, to what depth or at what price. The first unknown has already been cleared up.

The rebellion has apparently been sped up because Prigozhin had been harassed and led into a dead end by the systematic attempt by President Putin and the Defense Ministry to clip the wings of the man whose troops were until recently glorified for their key victories in the war in Ukraine and praised by Kremlin propagandists.

The harassment intensified in recent weeks. This month Russia’s State Duma has passed legislation aimed at restoring the state’s monopoly on violence and, under this legislation, all combatants, mobilized, volunteers or prisoners, must submit to the hierarchy of the Defense Ministry. The army of the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has disciplinedly submitted to the measure. Wagner, no. The lower house of the Russian Parliament has also approved regulations to hire for the front (and also to pardon) criminals in the process of serving their sentences.

These two measures meant that Wagner was left without the possibility of constituting a private army of mercenaries taking advantage of the opaque unregulated terrain that Putin maintains (in many areas) in order to facilitate action to those subjects —allies or conjuncturally useful to him— that they could not act within the framework of the law of the Russian Federation. Mercenaries are banned in Russia and all attempts in Parliament to regulate the status and powers of Wagner and private military companies have so far been unsuccessful.

In that gray space, outside the law, Wagner operated while he was useful to the Russian authorities, and there he was until he ceased to be, when Prigozhin began an escalation of accusations and imprecations against the Ministry of Defense, the Russian ruling elite and the foundations and official explanations of the cause of the war.

Since the Kremlin counted on Wagner’s support for the invasion of Ukraine until it was alarmed by the emboldening of Prigozhin, the one who was called “the Kremlin cook” has formed his own army with several tens of thousands of men and thousands of of ex-inmates have returned from the front and have been pardoned thanks to him.

From outside the scene in which Prigozhin, the Kremlin and the state institutions of Russia act, it is still not possible to discern if the uprising of this foul-mouthed populist is the specific act of a defiant coup plotter, the figurehead of one (or several) families of the Kremlin or both at the same time. In the latter case, it would be necessary to know what was the element that unbalanced the balance between Prigozhin’s personal interests and his link to the elite. In his brief address, President Vladimir Putin referred to the mutiny as a betrayal, and only those in whom he has trusted commit treason. Putin did not mention Prigozhin’s name or Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s name.

On Saturday afternoon Prigozhin made an effort to reduce the tension, congratulated himself on not having spilled blood and, in the name of a sense of responsibility, he claimed to have called off the “march for justice” intended to take his men to Moscow. However, whatever the outcome of the struggle that is manifesting itself in all its harshness, the situation will no longer be the same in Russia, because if until this June 23 the epicenter of history was in the war against Ukraine, now the Perspective focuses on the specter of the inter-Russian civil war. The fact that the march has met with so little resistance as it moves towards the capital raises doubts about the level of defense of the state’s territory and may weaken President Putin, Russian media report in Moscow.

If Prigozhin is the appendage of one of the families of the Kremlin, one may wonder if those families they could agree at the cost of sacrificing the uncomfortable mutineer (and perhaps consider different scenarios for the end of the contest). Or maybe one of those families would prevail over the others.

Along with these theoretical hypotheses, it is worth asking how Wagner’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian front will affect the combat capacity of the Russian troops and also the morale, already declining, of those men sent to fight in the name of delusions of their bosses. Will there be splits in the Russian Armed Forces or, on the contrary, will the troops stick together?

Impact on the situation in Ukraine

It is also worth asking how (or if) Ukraine will take advantage of (or know how to take advantage of) the current situation in Russia. Another point to elucidate —and this affects the processes that may take place behind the scenes in Russia— are the possible attempts to forge alliances between exiled oligarchs, eager to recover the money that the Putin regime took from them, and sectors of the Russian Administration that they would want to collaborate with them and return to a more pleasant life and less belligerent with the world. Interesting is the reaction of the oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former head of the Yukos oil empire, exiled after 10 years in prison in Russia. Khodorkovsky had supported the march, now called off, of the Wagners from Rostov-on-Don to Moscow. In the event that Prigozhin marched on Moscow, Khodorkovsky recommended “preventing him from being stopped,” helping with fuel, and “convincing those who order to stop him that the enemy is now common.”

Putin’s speech after the riot should serve as a guide and orientation for Russia’s regional administrations and determine the behavior of their leaders. Daily life in Moscow and St. Petersburg has already been disrupted and in the Russian capital, whose security began to be visibly increased several days ago, the billboards and street banners with which Wagner invited recruitment have been hastily removed. On the other hand, in provinces such as Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh and Lipetsk things initially seemed not to be so clear. And for the Russian population, it can be hard to swallow that the heroes of the battles of Bakhmut or Soledar are now magically disappearing from official memory.

“The civil war in Russia is a norm and can last for decades in a latent form and alternating with acute phases,” writes the analyst Vladimir Pastukhov, according to whom the last cycle of exacerbation of this civil war began in 1989 and has not yet ended . “The Prigozhin mutiny is just one of the episodes in this civil war that has lasted for almost half a century,” Pastukhov writes. And the political scientist remembers that when there is a civil war, there are no nuances or middle terms and one “either is with the reds or with the whites”. The choice is painful. “Between Putin and Russia’s long night” and “the fleeting phenomenon of Prigozhin’s civil war,” he says.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.