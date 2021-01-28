Russia Bellingcat: Naval the most suspected poisoning FSB secret group appears to have been implicated in the deaths of three activists

According to a survey of hundreds of volunteers, members of the Russian poison group traveled to areas where activists died. One of the agents appears to be linked to every three activists as well as the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Russian security service’s FSB secret poison group may have been involved in the deaths of three Russian activists, says investigative team Bellingcat in its new report.

The investigation follows revelations that the FSB poison group in question tried to kill an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin In Tomsk, Siberia in August. In the case of Navalny, Bellingcat has reported more than 30 different flights on which members of the poison group followed Navalny.

Bellingcat also bases its latest findings on mostly travel data, which the research team has reviewed with more than five hundred volunteers. The German newspaper Der Spiegel and the Russian investigative journalism site The Insider have also taken part in the study.

The travel records of members of the FSB Poison Group, with their times and locations, are confusingly consistent with the suspicious and unresolved deaths of three activists in 2014, 2015, and 2019.

In two cases, Bellingcat states that it cannot be a coincidence and, in the third case, the information suggests that the FSB was involved in the events.

Alexei Navalny spoke to reporters in Berlin before his flight left for Moscow on 17 December.­

First cases concern a 26-year-old citizen journalist from the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic in the North Caucasus Timur Kuashevia, which had irritated the authorities, inter alia, with his writings on torture by the security authorities. He was found dead on a forest road on August 1, 2014 near the town of Nalchik.

According to the investigation into the cause of death, Kuashev had died of a heart attack, but a trace of the injection had been found in his armpit. The local hospital found no signs of poison, so samples were sent to Moscow.

In Moscow, the samples were examined at the FSB Institute for Criminal Investigation, established by the Soviet-era KGB intelligence service in 1977, which, according to the investigating team, was behind the Navalny poisoning. This, according to Bellingcat, allowed for a “complete crime”.

“In Kuashev’s case, there was a possibility that the poisoners were allowed to examine and cover the traces in their own assassination operation,” the report says.

According to Bellingcat, the FSB Institute found in an official report that journalist Kuashev had no toxins in his body. The report was signed by the same FSB leader who had been covering up the traces of the Navalny poisoning, Bellingcat says.

Bellingcatin researchers say they have found, for example, that an agent and doctor in the FSB poison group Ivan Osipov had traveled near Nalchik on July 22, 2014. He left the area a few hours after Kuashev was found dead.

The same is Osipov one of three Of an FSB agent who were in Tomsk when Navalnyi tried to poison.

Another new case reported by Bellingcat concerned a Dagestan activist named Ruslan Magomedragimov. He belonged to the Sadval movement (unity), which promoted the rights of the Caucasian people of the Lezgians.

Magomedragimov was found dead in March 2015. First the cause of death was a heart attack, then suffocation. His family members had reported signs that he had been injected with a needle, followed by investigations into possible poisoning.

Bellingcat found no reports of sample studies, and the group failed to reach the activist’s family.

As in the cases of politician Navalny and journalist Kuashev, the date of death of Dagestan activist Magomedragimov coincided with the travel schedules of FSB agent Osipov. Osipov had arrived near the activist’s residential area for the first time 13 days before Magomedragimov’s death and had left it two days after his death.

According to Bellingcat, the travel information of FSB agents in this case was not as abundant as in the case of journalist Kuashev, but there were “striking similarities” in the cases.

Third The death of an activist bought by Bellingcat concerned Nikita Isaevia, who died on a train trip from Tambov to Moscow on November 16, 2019. His travel schedules that year coincided with five members of the FSB poison group.

The two members of the poison group who followed Isaev were Osipov and Alexei Alexandrov, both of whom were in Tomsk when Navalnyi was poisoned. Alexandrov was on the same train with Isaev just over two weeks before Isaev’s death.

According to Bellingcat, it cannot be inferred from the travel records that the FSB was behind Isaev’s death, but they do show that the poison group traveled in the same means of transport as Isaev.

No poison was found in Isaev’s body. The cause of his death was a heart attack, which the man’s Followers found strange. He was healthy and in good shape and was only 41 years old. His last words on the train journey were, “I think I was poisoned.”

According to Bellingcat, it is strange that Isaev was killed by the FSB because he was seen as a nationalist activist following the Kremlin. The investigation team speculated on the possibility that there might have been some sort of internal showdown between the power elite.

Or it was feared that Isaev would be leaping to the United States and possibly disloyal to his homeland. He and his family had bought plane tickets to Miami, which was scheduled to depart in December, three weeks after his death.

Bellingcat saysthat it bases its reports on information obtained from the Internet, “which would not be found in most Western countries”. Some of the information can be found for free through “creative google” and some have to be paid for.

According to the group, travel, telephone and residence data can be obtained online for a few hundred euros, which can be explained by Russia’s poorly protected databases and, to some extent, by crime. Some people, such as employees of telecom operators or police stations, generate side revenue by selling data online.

Russia has denied previous allegations that its agents were guilty of poisoning. President Vladimir Putin stated the Navalny case in Decemberthat the Bellingcat report was “Cleaning up U.S. intelligence materials”.

According to him, the outcome of the poisoning also spoke out against Russian involvement, as Navalnyi is still alive. “If it had been wanted, it would have been treated to the end.”

Navalnyi was poisoned with a novitokok neurotox developed in the Soviet Union. He was rescued in intensive care in Berlin.

He returned to Russia on January 17, where he was arrested and imprisoned.