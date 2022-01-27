The Kremlin declared this Thursday that “there are not many reasons for optimism” in the responses of USA and NATO to his proposals on European security, but specified that “there are still prospects for a dialogue”.

“All the documents are now in the possession of the president (Vladimir Putin). It will take time to analyze them. We are not going to rush to conclusions… But there is not much reason for optimism,” said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, who added that there are still possibilities for a dialogue, because that is in the interests of both Russia and the US.

peskov noted that the US Secretary of State himself, Anthony Blinkenand NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “unequivocally” that they reject the main concerns that Russia had raised in the security proposals, submitted at the end of December.

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that Putin is aware of the content of the Western responses, which are being analyzed in the presidential administration and the government, as well as in the Russian Security Council.

Peskov pointed out that a prompt response from Russia cannot be expected, since the US and NATO took more than a month to study the Russian proposal. “That’s why we shouldn’t expect our reaction to be immediate either,” Peskov said during his daily telephone press conference.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in turn that “interdepartmental consultations” will be held, and then their result will be communicated to the Russian president. “The president will decide our next steps,” Lavrov said.

He added that “the content of the document (the letter from the US) is a reaction that allows us to expect the beginning of a serious conversation, but on secondary issues.”

“On the main issue in that document there is no positive reaction,” he stressed, alluding to the Alliance’s refusal to renounce the open-door policy, as Russia has requested to prevent entry into the bloc of former republics. soviet

“The main issue is our clear position on the inadmissibility of NATO’s expansion to the east and the deployment of offensive weapons that can threaten the territory of the Russian Federation,” he insisted.

The Kremlin said that no new contacts between the leaders of Russia and the United States are currently being prepared in the wake of Washington’s response to Russian demands, and that later both presidents will decide “if and when they need to talk.”

EFE

