Today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had begun returning troops and military units from the Crimea region to their permanent bases.

On Thursday, Russia announced that it had completed an “emergency inspection” of military exercises in its south and west, after weeks of anticipation by the West for the mobilization of soldiers near Ukraine.

Ukraine welcomed the return of troops to their bases. “If Russia really withdraws from the border with Ukraine the huge military force it has deployed there, this will really ease the tension,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuliba said in a statement.

Washington said it was waiting to see the measures that would follow the Moscow announcement and that it “will continue to follow closely.”