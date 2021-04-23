Russia has begun this Friday the withdrawal of the troops deployed in the Crimean peninsula, after participating in a series of military exercises, a decision that could help reduce the growing bilateral tensions with Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry has indicated that the process has started by order of the head of the portfolio, Sergei Shoigu, before adding that the troops “have begun to return to their permanent bases,” according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Thus, he added that the units and material transferred to Crimea are being taken to train stations, air bases and ships for their transport. Shoigu announced on Thursday an order for military withdrawal in Crimea and other areas near Ukraine’s eastern border.

The minister explained that these maneuvers were “a surprise control” to verify “the adequate response” to any change “in the Russian borders” and specifically mentioned an area “from the Crimea to the maritime coast of the Russian southwest.”

For his part, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, welcomed the Russian announcement “with satisfaction” and pointed out that this action entails a “proportional” reduction in tension between the two countries. “The reduction of troops on our border reduces the tension proportionally,” he said, before stressing that Kiev will remain “vigilant.”

The Ukrainian authorities criticized Russia in early April for the deployment of the military in an area close to the common border, which was rejected from Moscow, which argues that it can move its military through its territory without restrictions.

Ukraine has denounced this Friday the death of a soldier in an attack by separatists in the east of the country, according to the daily balance published by the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) through its account on the social network Facebook.

The Minsk Accords, signed in September 2014 and February 2015, laid the foundations for a political solution to the conflict on the border between the two countries, but so far have not resulted in the cessation of violence. The hostilities have so far left some 13,000 dead, according to UN estimates.