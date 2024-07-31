On Putin’s orders, the 3rd stage of exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons has begun

In Russia, by decision of President Vladimir Putin, the third stage of exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces has begun. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

The military personnel will work on the preparation of units of the Russian Armed Forces for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The third stage of the exercises involves the Southern and Central Military Districts, as well as personnel of the Aerospace Forces.

“The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of the combat units of Russia’s non-strategic nuclear weapons to carry out combat missions,” the defense department said in a statement.

The first stage of non-strategic nuclear force exercises in Russia began in May. The exercises are related to the need to be ready to respond to the West’s actions, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev explained at the time. The Kremlin, in turn, noted that the unprecedented spiral of tension in Ukraine requires response measures from Russia.

The second stage of the exercises started on June 11. It was held jointly with Belarus. At that time, the servicemen worked on the issues of preparing the Armed Forces of the two countries for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Tactical (non-strategic) nuclear weapons are a type of nuclear weapon. They are characterized by reduced power and are used to destroy large targets and concentrations of enemy forces at the front and in the immediate rear. This type of weapon can be made in the form of bombs, artillery shells, land mines, depth charges, torpedoes with warheads, shells for anti-aircraft missile systems and short-range missiles