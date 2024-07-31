Russia began the third stage of its tactical nuclear forces exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At this stage, members of large missile units from the Southern and Central military regions will, among other missions, practice “obtaining special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems,” the military statement said.

In addition, exercise participants will load ammunition onto missiles and the missile-carrying vehicles will advance covertly to positions where they will prepare for electronically simulated launches.

The current stage of the exercise is aimed at maintaining the level of readiness of personnel and equipment of units for the combat use of Russia’s non-strategic nuclear weapons.

At the beginning of last May, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin ordered tactical nuclear weapons exercises, which began on the 26th of that same month, in response to “threats from the West.”according to the Russian military command.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked the move to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and other senior British officials on the war in Ukraine.

“They talked about the readiness and even intention to send military contingents to Ukraine, that is, to put NATO soldiers against Russian soldiers. This is a new spiral of escalation of tension. It is unprecedented and requires special “attention and measures,” said.

Russia last year revoked its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), although it maintains a moratorium in place until the United States conducts such tests.

Nuclear plant in Florida, United States. Photo:Facebook Florida Power & Light

Russia accuses Ukraine of blackmailing Hungary and Slovakia with its veto on crude oil transit

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of blackmailing Hungary and Slovakia by blocking the transit of crude oil from the Russian oil company Lukoil to those countries via the Druzhba pipeline.

“The decision of the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky to stop transporting oil to Hungary and Slovakia “It once again demonstrates kyiv’s inability to negotiate and its penchant for petty blackmail.”said Andrei Nastasin, a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, at a press conference.

He added that the transit of energy resources through Ukraine “has become a lever of manipulation for the Kiev regime, whose actions in this direction are encouraged by the West.”

Oil extraction. (Reference image). Photo:Jaime Moreno/THE TIMES Archive

According to Nastasin, “Zelensky’s bosses have set themselves the goal of definitively breaking off Russia’s energy cooperation with those European countries that are still guided by their own national interests and rational economic considerations.”

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the “new escalation of legal pressure against Lukoil” coincided with a series of diplomatic initiatives from Budapest for the speedy resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, and with the Hungary and Slovakia’s refusal to support new European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia.

He recalled that Ukraine is a candidate country for EU membership and stressed that kyiv “with its insane actions threatens the energy security of two EU member states and, indeed, of other member and candidate countries.”