The main and most widespread Russian vaccine, Spútnik V, will soon have an intranasal variant. It will be administered, not intramuscularly, as before, but also by drops or spray through the nose. This is stated by the Russian edition of the magazine ‘Forbes’, which places the beginning of clinical trials of this new drug in April.

It is being developed by the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya in Moscow, creator of Spútnik V, and the company Generium, according to the words of the Minister of Industry and Commerce of Russia, Denís Mantúrov, pronounced during an interview with the Interfax agency at the beginning of present month. “Clinical trials should begin in April for the subsequent serial production of the vaccine“Intranasal, said Manturov.

This announcement from the Minister of Industry and Commerce has not been corroborated still officially by the corresponding laboratories or by the Russian Ministry of Health. However, ‘Forbes’ cites ‘a source linked to the pharmaceutical market and up to date with what is being done in the company’ Generium ‘, assuring that’ the operating mechanism ‘of the future intranasal drug’ is the same as that of the Spútnik V vaccine, thus as well as adenoviral particles. ‘

The ‘Forbes’ interlocutor maintains that the vaccines that use adenovirals, including Spútnik V, but also AstraZeneca, Chinese CanSino and Johnson & Johnson, “do not form an immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibody barrier in the mucosa of the nose and mouth, the intramuscular vaccine protects against the development of infection to a severe stage, prevents pneumoniaBut there is still the possibility that the person vaccinated with it may continue to carry the virus for several days and not even notice the infection.

Now, the source continues, “if the vaccine is administered nasally, then, in addition to protecting the lower respiratory tract, the lungs, etc., the first line of defense, immunity in the mucous membranes’ of the nose and mouth. The mechanism of action of intranasal vaccines, particularly that of poliomyelitis, is already well known. Forbes notes that the new coronavirus vaccine will be administered with a nebulizer, not a syringe, but will be based on the same Spútnik V.

This method of delivery is important because “if an additional vaccination is suddenly required, the second intramuscular injection may not be as effective as the first, since in addition to the antibodies against coronavirus, antibodies will also be formed against the vector itself (an adenovirus, which supplies antibodies to the body). Russian scientists believe that application through the nose could remedy such a problem, despite the fact that the vectors are the same.