In the middle of this race against time that the world pursues to get more vaccines for humans, Russia just reported that it registered its “world’s first veterinary vaccine” against COVID-19 for animals.

Commercially known as Carnivac-Kov, was developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health (FGBI), an arm of the Russian veterinary health authority Rosselkhoznadzor. According to an announcement this week, the agency said the vaccine is now ready for mass production, set to make about 10,000 doses per day, it reports. IFLScience.

The Carnivac-Cov vaccine is sold in Russia at a cost of U $ S 7.72 for the two doses. Preclinical studies began in August 2020 with 130 minks, 130 cats, 130 dogs, and 130 ferrets, followed by further trials in October with cats, dogs, and a variety of other fur-bearing animals. By all accounts, the trials were successful, although no data on the research were made public.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, several animals have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 around the world.

“The clinical trials that began in October of last year involved dogs, cats, arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals. The results of the investigation allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and its high immunogenic activity, since all the vaccinated animals tested in 100% of the cases developed antibodies against the coronavirus ”, said Konstantin Savenkov, deputy director of Rosselkhoznadzor, in a statement.

According to the Institute, there are no special requirements for preparing healthy animals for vaccination. When performing it, it is necessary to follow the general rules of asepsis.

However, pregnant animals and animals in the first month after parturition, animals less than two months old, as well as clinically ill patients should not be vaccinated, they reported.

In the United States there have already been tests done with several great apes at the San Diego Zoo. The vaccine was developed by the pharmaceutical company Zoetis, which initially developed it with cats and dogs in mind. It is not clear if this veterinary vaccine will be commercially available in the near future.

After the development and application of animal antigens, the question is whether pet owners need to vaccinate them. It is believed that it is not essential.

Although the possibility is for pet owners in Russia, there is no urgent need to vaccinate pets from a public health perspective. Also, for now the vaccine will not be widely available outside of Russia, IFLSciencie reports.

In November 2020, almost 17 million minks were euthanized in Denmark in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. REUTERS / Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, several animals have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 around the world. At least 115 cats, 81 dogs, 27 captive big cats, and at least 3 captive gorillas have been confirmed to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 as of March 2, 2021. Some preliminary studies have also suggested that the new SARS variants -CoV-2 can trigger heart problems in domestic cats and dogs.

There are few reports of pets becoming seriously ill with the infection. Also, it is believed that dogs and cats do not play an important role in transmitting the virus to humans.

But the veterinary vaccine could be very useful for mink. More than 419 farms of this animal around the world have reported an outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the crowded conditions of the fur farms, it is very easy for the virus to run through the mink population once it has entered.

In November 2020, almost 17 million minks were euthanized in Denmark in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Source: IFLScience