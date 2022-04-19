Russia reported on Tuesday that it carried out dozens of attacks in eastern Ukraine to “liberate” that region., in a “new phase” of the war that began almost two months ago. The Ukrainian armed forces confirmed that Moscow had “intensified its offensive” on the eastern flank.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a “new phase” of the offensive. “I am convinced that it will be a very important moment for this special operation,” Lavrov told the Indian press, using Moscow’s term for the invasion.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu assured that his troops were implementing a “plan for the liberation” of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced an “intense concentration of forces and fire” which makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive” and called for a four-day “humanitarian pause” on the occasion of Orthodox Easter.

Earlier, his ministry announced that the Russian army had neutralized thirteen Ukrainian positions in Donbas, including the key city of Sloviansk, and shelled other “60 Military Objectives”some on Ukraine’s eastern front line.

The Russian ministry also issued a warning “to the servicemen of the Ukrainian army”: “Do not test your luck, make the right decision, to end military operations and lay down your arms.”

But the Ukrainian authorities seem unwilling to meet Moscow’s demands.

“No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves,” Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky warned Monday after announcing the start of the battle for Donbas.

The conquest of this mining region partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists would give Moscow a continuous strip of land from the Black Sea coast to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

new ultimatum

The big obstacle to that plan remains the city of Mariupol, besieged for weeks, where the last Ukrainian forces entrenched in the vast Azovstal industrial complex received a new ultimatum from Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry proposed a ceasefire starting at noon this Tuesday so that “all units of the Ukrainian army without exception and all foreign mercenaries leave without weapons or ammunition” and reported the opening of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian soldiers “who have voluntarily laid down their arms”.

But the fighting continued in some areas of the city, “not only with light weapons, but also with tanks”declared Pavlo Kirilenko, governor of the Donetsk region.

In Mariúpol, in addition to the combatants, there would be “at least 1,000 civilians, most of them women, children and the elderly, in underground shelters” of the factorysaid the municipal council on Telegram.

The upsurge in bombing in Donbas led the Ukrainian authorities to suspend for the third consecutive day the deployment of safe humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Despite the absence of these roads, local authorities urged civilians to flee the area.

Russian vehicle identified with the ‘Z’ in Mariupol. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

“Go away!” said the governor of the Lugansk region, Sergei Gaidai, who the day before noted “incessant” fighting in several cities and the loss of the small city of Kreminna, about 50 km from Kramatorsk, the capital. de facto Donbas still under kyiv control.

“Thousands of inhabitants of Kreminna did not have time to flee and are now hostages of the Russians”added Gaidai, whose claims about the fall of this city were contradicted by an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency.

In the neighboring Donetsk region, the Russians are shelling “in the direction of Marinka, Ocheretyne and Avdivka”, Governor Pavlo Kirilenko said, pointing to a “difficult but controlled” situation.

Moscow’s offensive killed at least eight civilians on Monday and another on Tuesday in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, according to local authorities. Four of them, from the same family, were killed by Russian gunfire as they tried to flee Kreminna, according to Gaidai.

Fighting on all fronts

Although the outbreaks are in Donbas, Russia has attacked other Ukrainian regions. In Járkov (northeast), the second city of the country, the bombings caused three dead and 16 wounded on Tuesday. The Russian military also launched a series of missiles in southern Ukraine, another front line.

“The situation is tense,” said Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for the southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces. Moscow, which already controls the city of Kherson, is “concentrating its forces” and “dreams of advancing” toward the Mikolaiv region further west, where shelling has intensified, she added.

In Lviv, the great western city that had become a refuge for the displaced“powerful” attacks left at least seven dead on Monday, according to local authorities.

In parallel, kyiv reported Tuesday that 76 Ukrainians were released in a new prisoner swap with Russia, without specifying how many people were handed over to the Russian authorities. It would be the fifth such exchange since the beginning of the invasion.

Biden meeting

US President Joe Biden called a meeting on Tuesday with allied countries to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Zelenski said on Monday that he expected to obtain the status of a candidate to join the European Union (EU) “within a few weeks”.

The Italian and French embassies have returned to kyiv in recent days, after being relocated. And Spain will do the same “shortly” and the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will travel “in the next few days” to kyiv.

The conflict has already caused almost 5 million refugees to other countries and more than 7 million internally displaced persons, according to the UN.

AFP

