Russia announced this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022) the beginning of a “new phase” of the war in Ukraine, with a wave of attacks against Donbass, a region that integrates the breakaway provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had taken Kreminna, a city in Luhansk. The action was confirmed by the regional governor of the province, Serhiy Gaidai.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘orcs’ [russos]. They entered the city. Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.”said the Ukrainian on his account in Facebook.

Gaidai further stated that it was “impossible” calculate the number of civilians killed. He estimated the losses to be nearly 200 people, but said that “Actually, there is much more”.

According to the Ukrainian government, the country’s forces in Kreminna resisted Russian attacks for weeks, which intensified in the last 3 days.

Russia’s new offensive comes after Russian troops withdrew from locations near the capital Kiev.

On April 11, satellite images disclosed by the company Maxar Technologies showed the concentration of hundreds of Russian tanks, vehicles, soldiers and equipment near Luhansk and Kharkiv, the southernmost city in eastern Ukraine.

According to Russian Defense, the objective now is to fully capture the Donbass region and “release” the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

“The plan is being implemented consistently and steps are being taken to establish a peaceful life”said the agency.

In a similar statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this Tuesday (Apr 19) that the purpose of the new phase is “completely liberate the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk”.

“Another stage is starting and I’m sure it will be a very important moment of this whole special operation”continued Lavrov.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine is to “conquer land”establish a link between territories in the region and Crimea, as well as “smash” the country’s armed forces.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday (Apr 18) that Russia would intensify its attacks in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s president has classified Russian stocks as “a battle for Donbass”.