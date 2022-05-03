Russia begins final assault on steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine says

Russian troops have begun the final assault on Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworksreported this Tuesday both the Azov Regiment, which defends the steel facility, and Ukrainian police sources.



“Throughout the night we were bombarded from the air, two civilians, women, were killed, and now the assault on ‘Azovstal’ is taking place”the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar (“Kalina”) told the ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ newspaper.

The chief of the patrol police in Mariupol, Mijailo Vershinin, assured for his part that when the buses left with the evacuees, the Russians “began attacking day and night, now they began the assault on the plant in several places. We maintain the defense and fight.”

EFE