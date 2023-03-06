Deputy Foreign Minister Ivanov: Russia is working on visa-free agreements with India and Vietnam

Russia is preparing visa facilitation agreements on a reciprocal basis with six countries. Told about it TASS State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Evgeny Ivanov.

According to him, the draft documents are being worked out with India, Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and the Philippines.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is working on visa facilitation with 11 countries. He also added that Moscow has begun work on lifting restrictions on the issuance of electronic visas for about 70 friendly states.

In December 2022, it became known that Russia began to work out agreements on the establishment of a visa-free regime with a number of countries in Asia and the Persian Gulf. State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Ivanov noted that the relevant work does not stop – visa-free agreements have already been signed with the UAE and Qatar.