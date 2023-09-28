RIA Novosti: transfers of citizens from the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan collapsed six and a half times

The volume of remittances from individuals from Russia to a number of neighboring countries decreased sharply in July 2023 compared to data for the same period last year. In the direction of Kazakhstan they collapsed almost 6.5 times – from 114.7 to 17.7 million dollars, reports RIA News.

The amount transferred to Armenia and Kyrgyzstan decreased approximately by half – to 223.5 and 132.2 million dollars, respectively. Georgia also showed negative dynamics, but there the figure decreased by 1.4 times, to $73.8 million.

For the first time since the beginning of spring 2022, the volume of transfers from Russia decreased in May of this year. Then, after its 13-month growth, Russians transferred $625.9 million to Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, which is 33 percent less than in the previous year.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Armenia provided data according to which in the first quarter of this year, $1.2 billion was transferred from Russia to the country – five times more than in January-March 2022.