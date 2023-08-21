Bloomberg: Russian fuel exports fall as prices rise above the ceiling

Sales of Russian oil products declined in August amid a decline in refining and rising prices above the limit values ​​set by the G7 countries. About this with reference to data Vortexa reports Bloomberg.

Exports of key fuels, including diesel, heating oil and naphtha, declined in the first 12 days of August as price increases above the ceiling made it difficult for traders to insure and transport such cargo. It was about 2.29 million barrels per day, the lowest daily average since October. This is 14 percent less than in July, when volumes hit a three-month high.

Thus, deliveries of diesel fuel and gas oil in August decreased to 1.04 million barrels per day, which is 11 percent lower than the average for July. Türkiye remains the main buyer of Russian diesel, Libya and Tunisia also increased supplies. Naphtha exports fell to 351 thousand barrels per day (about 15 percent of all Russian fuel exports).

Gasoline exports almost halved to 58,000 barrels a day, while jet fuel shipments rose to a three-month high of nearly 50,000 barrels a day. Fuel oil supplies have fallen to their lowest level since June 2022 – about 680,000 barrels per day.

The agency clarifies that data on export volumes may change as goods arrive at their destination before the end of the month.

On August 15, the Russian Ministry of Finance announced that the average cost of Urals, the key Russian export grade of oil, in the period from July 15 to August 14 was $70.33 per barrel, or $513.4 per ton. In the same period, the benchmark Brent oil traded on average at 84.23 – the discount for Russian fuel fell to $13.9.