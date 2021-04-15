Rosoboronexport and NPO High-Precision Complexes (both companies are part of Rostec State Corporation) have begun promoting Russian armored vehicles for airborne units on the world arms market – the BMD-4M combat vehicle and the BTR-MDM armored personnel carrier. This was reported on April 15 TASS in the press service of NPO High-Precision Complexes.

The company noted that a corresponding advertising passport has already been issued for the BMD-4M and BTR-MDM.

According to the press service, the market for airborne armored vehicles is specific due to the characteristics of this class of vehicles. According to company representatives, the vehicles are of great interest to states that have airborne troops in their armed forces. Also BMD-4M and BTR-MDM will be used by special army and police units in various regions of the world.

On February 14, Izvestia, citing sources in the defense department, announced that the Russian Defense Ministry had begun a test program for a trial batch of Terminator-2 tank support combat vehicles (BMPT). The tests will take about a year, based on their results, a final decision will be made on the serial purchase of these machines.

The tracked BMD-4M is an upgraded version of the BMD-4 with a new hull, chassis and engine. The vehicle is equipped with the Bakhcha-U combat module with 30 mm and 100 mm cannons, as well as a machine gun.

The landing armored personnel carrier BTR-MDM “Shell” was created on the basis of the BMD-4M. The vehicle is intended to replace the BTR-D armored personnel carrier, which was put into service in the 1970s.