Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Russia has begun the implementation of the supply of a million tons of grain to needy countries

Russia has launched its initiative to supply one million tons of grain to countries in need, said on September 8 TASS Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin.

“The practical implementation process has begun,” he said, noting that this would not be an alternative to the grain deal, but only a Russian decision against the backdrop of the needs of the most needy countries. “And we are talking about helping these countries in the first place,” the deputy minister added.

Soon, Russian experts will meet on this topic with their counterparts from Turkey and Qatar, who approved the deliveries.

On September 6, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Russian Federation and Turkey had agreed to supply one million tons of grain.

On September 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to supply grain to the poorest countries together with Turkey and Qatar.