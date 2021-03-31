In March, specialists of the Zvezdochka Ship Repair Center (CS) in Severodvinsk completed the unloading of the core of the nuclear reactor of the burnt-out nuclear deep-water station (AGS) AS-31 Losharik of project 10831, reports TASS, citing a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The interlocutor added that the corresponding operation “lasted for about a month”, after which work began on the repair with the modernization of the AGS. According to the source, the titanium body of the station was practically not damaged, and the nuclear reactor of the manned vehicle is not planned to be replaced.

In March, the British magazine Navy Lookout showed a possible image of the Russian nuclear submarine (nuclear submarine) K-329 “Belgorod” of project 09852 with AGS AS-31 “Losharik” of project 10831.

In July 2019, project 10831 AS-31 “Losharik” burned down, resulting in the deaths of 14 sailors. At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu set the task to restore this ACS as soon as possible.

According to open data, the AC-31 Losharik project 10831 is designed for operations on sea soil at a depth of six kilometers, including, in particular, lighting the surrounding landscapes, manipulating various external products, such as installing various sensors and cutting underwater cables, and general intelligence. Structurally, the body of this AGS hides seven titanium relatively independent spherical compartments, interconnected by transitions. In the tail compartments, presumably, there is a nuclear power plant. The total length of the submarine is 69 meters, width is 7 meters, underwater speed is 30 knots.