Mass production of FAB-3000 aerial bombs began in Russia in February 2024

A Russian enterprise that produces aviation weapons has doubled the production of FAB-1500 bombs and began mass production of FAB-3000. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

It is noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the production of aerial bombs, as well as artillery and tank shells of various calibers at an enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

“Sergei Shoigu was informed that the enterprise has significantly increased the production of FAB-500 aerial bombs, doubled the production of FAB-1500, and since February of this year, mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized,” the department said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense added that production was increased thanks to the reactivation of production facilities and the modernization of production lines with modern equipment.

In January, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the FAB-1500 M54 bomb with a unified planning and correction module, which turns free-falling bombs into precision-guided munitions. The bomb, which weighs 1,550 kilograms, contains 675 kilograms of explosives.