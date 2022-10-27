Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

The Ukraine war was Putin’s biggest mistake – Russia is now on the verge of revolution: That’s how the Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev sees it.

Moscow – In Ukraine war not only Ukrainian forces are fighting against Russia. Freedom fighters who take a stand against the current Russian government are also taking part in the fighting. Could these soldiers for Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin still dangerous?

At least the Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev assumes so. The politician was a member of the Duma from 2007 to 2016 – i.e. a member of the Russian parliament. In March 2014, he was the only one of 450 members of parliament to vote against Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Opposite the news magazine Newsweek Ponomaryov now said that Putin had ideals with his war of aggression against Ukraine Prerequisites for a “New Russian Revolution” created.

Russia before the revolution? Kremlin critics convinced

“In our situation, I think it is inevitable that we will be confronted with a violent and armed protest. I don’t think it will work without armed resistance,” the Kremlin critic told US media. He assumes that there is a realistic chance for such a scenario. “And that is why we are preparing military elements with Russians in the Ukraine present fighting alongside the Ukrainian army on the front lines. They are ready to go to Russia at the crucial moment,” Ponomarev added.

According to him, around 4,000 nationals had been integrated into the Ukrainian army. Several hundred are also active in volunteer regiments. One of these regiments is the “Legion of Freedom of Russia”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24. (Archive image) © Mikhail Voskresenskiy/AFP

In March – only a short time after the Russian attack on the neighboring country – the first activities became public, at that time there was talk of 100 fighters. The Legion is said to consist of two battalions. The information cannot be independently verified.

“For Russia! For the freedom!”

However, their public success cannot be denied Ukraine conflict: Almost 130,000 people follow the Russian fighters on the Telegram messenger service. “We are ready to pay our debt of honor to the Ukrainian people with our blood and, if necessary, with our lives,” reads one of countless posts. Her posts always end with the slogan “For Russia! For the freedom!”.

“I’m not only in contact with them, I’m very actively involved,” Ponomarev told them Newsweek. “At the moment there are a few hundred at the front. But in the preparatory pipeline we are talking about thousands.” The opposition leader also told the US magazine about resistance groups that would operate inside Russia. A guerrilla group called the National Republican Army (NRA) was responsible for the murder of the daughter of right-wing nationalist Alexander Dugin.

The car driven by Russian war supporter Darya Dugina exploded near Moscow on August 20. Russia blames Ukrainian secret services for the attack. US secret services also suspect Ukraine to be behind the crime. Kyiv denies any involvement. Whether the NRA actually exists has not yet been confirmed by reliable information.

Ukraine war heralds “final countdown” for Putin

The revolution is currently in Russia still a little far away, Ponomaryov believes. “I think it will happen next year,” said the Putin opponent. “He radicalized society very much and that’s why I predicted in March that his birthday on October 7 would be his last,” the opposition figure said about the Russian leader. “I’m sticking with it.”

From the President’s point of view, he could only shake his head at Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. “Financially, the Russian regime was in good shape. There were no significant threats to him within society,” said Ponomaryov, adding: “I did not think that he would invade Ukraine and put himself in such mortal danger. When it started on February 24th, I said that the final countdown had started. “(tvd)