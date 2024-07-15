RIA Novosti: Russia became the absolute leader in pea supplies to India in May

According to the results of May, Russia became the main exporter of peas to India. During the month, product supplies increased by 1.4 times, to 180.3 thousand tons for 86 million dollars, reports RIA News citing data from the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Russian peas accounted for 61 percent of all Indian imports, followed by Turkey (13 percent), Spain (10.5 percent) and Canada (9.5 percent) by a wide margin.

India began imposing import restrictions on the city in 2017. In 2020, purchases from abroad ceased altogether, but in early December, authorities began allowing imports to reduce the cost of pulses.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia became India’s largest oil supplier in the same month. Russian exporters together accounted for 41 percent of all imports, followed by Iraq (21 percent) and Saudi Arabia (11 percent).