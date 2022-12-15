Russian imports to New Delhi increased for the 5th consecutive month and totaled 908,000 barrels per day in November

One agency report Reuters released this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) showed that Russia became the main supplier of oil to India in November. Imports in the period totaled 908,000 barrels per day.

Russian oil supplies to India increased for the 5th consecutive month. In relation to October, the increase in imports was 4%.

Before, the main supplier to India was Iraq. In November, imports of Iraqi oil fell to the lowest level since September 2020.

Second report by Reutersthe increase in Russian oil imports in November was motivated by the price ceiling of US$ 60 (R$ 313) per barrel imposed by the European Union, the G7 and Australia on the Russian product.

The measure came into effect on December 5. As a result, Indian refiners bought more oil from Moscow.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February, India’s purchases of Russian oil have increased as sanctions have been imposed by Western countries. Now the country has become Moscow’s 2nd largest customer. Second only to China.