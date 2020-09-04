The Russian national football team defeated Serbia at home in the opening match of the UEFA Nations League. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place on Thursday, September 3, at the VTB Arena stadium in Moscow and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the Russians. In the first half, the audience did not see any goals.

At the start of the second half of the game, Zelimkhan Bakaev earned a penalty kick for the Russian team, which Artem Dzyuba confidently converted. In the 69th minute, the advantage of the Russian national team was doubled by Vyacheslav Karavaev. In 10 minutes, Alexander Mitrovich played one goal. At the end of the meeting, Dzyuba scored a double.

The victory allowed the Russian national team to score three points and lead the standings of group 3 in league B. In a parallel quartet match, Turkey lost to Hungary at home with a score of 0: 1.

In the second round of the League of Nations, the Russian national team will meet Hungary on 6 September. Serbia will host Turkey on the same day.