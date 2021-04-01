Russia BBC: Kremlin has set up huge quarantine system to protect Putin from corona infection

1.4. 14:06

Britannian broadcaster BBC’s according to a report from the Russian-language service, the president Vladimir Putin the administrative department has set up a huge quarantine system to protect Putin from coronavirus infection.

According to the report, the action was taken a year ago and at least 6.7 billion rubles, or about 72 million euros, have been spent from the government’s buffer fund alone by December.

The quarantine and testing arrangements began immediately on March 25, 2020, when Putin declared a so-called “free week” for Russia due to the epidemic, meaning that all possible jobs were generally telecommuted. The derogations have been going on for a year now, but the disease situation in Russia remains worrying.

First members of the senior management team of the state airline Rossiya, which were placed in quarantine in a boarding house in Desnya south of Moscow, were quarantined.

Within a month, as many as 130 flight crew members had been quarantined in Desnia for a maximum of ten days. Pilots, stewards, flight attendants, and field personnel remain the largest single group occupying quarantine facilities across Russia.

In addition to Putin, Rossiya’s flight crew serves as prime minister Mikhail Mišustinia and eight senior civil servants. However, the president and prime minister are both number one when choosing rides. Mišustin became infected with the corona at the end of last April and recovered from it in May.

Next The UDP, the president’s administrative department in charge of Putin’s administration, ordered its own people, Putin’s servicemen, for quarantine and regular corona tests. The UDP corresponds roughly to the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland and operates separately from the actual presidential administration as an independent agency under the direct authority of the President.

The presidential bodyguard SBU, on the other hand, is part of the federal protection service FSO. This service has been responsible not only for the health of the staff but also for guarding all quarantine facilities.

Twelve UDP sanatoriums in Moscow have been designated as quarantine sites, which normally also serve the public. Now they have been closed to paying customers for a year and the end of the operation is not visible even though Putin received his first coroner vaccine a week ago.

UDP however, based on the accommodation bills paid by, the most used rest homes are in Sochi. Last year, Putin stayed for long periods at the Botcharoi Ruchei Palace on the Black Sea, and ministers, officials and guests were allowed to travel to Sochi if Putin had an issue.

The road to the President’s speech was visited by a group of investigative journalists Project according to a December report, through a two-stage quarantine.

According to the project, Putin built a study in Sochi similar to the one in Novo Ogarjovo near Moscow, so that it would not be clear from television broadcasts where he is.

President Putin at the conference table in Sochi last September.­

In Moscow, however, jokes began about strangely tanned officials and ministers after their long stays in two Sochi sanatoriums. The term “bunker pappa” appeared in the language of the opposition, referring to the presumed corona hysteria of the president.

Moscow and in addition to Sochi, there are also hotels or rest homes reserved for Putin quarantine in the Valdai Highlands and the Yalta-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

According to the BBC, all 80 war veterans who took part in the Victory Day parade, which was postponed from May to mid-summer alongside Putin, were quarantined at the Kljazma sanatorium.

Private services have also been used. For example, at last fall’s “National Unity Day” celebrations, those who met Putin were quarantined for a couple of weeks at the Hotel President in downtown Moscow.

The hotel on Bolshoja Jakimanka Street has previously been described as the ‘Embassy of Chechnya’ because of the Ramzan Kadyrovin security guards like to stay there on their trips to Moscow.

The Kremlin The Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, known as the “Hospital”, has been harnessed, according to the BBC, to take care of Putin’s health in the best possible way. A group of dozens of doctors and nurses are alternately quarantined in a rest home in case the president becomes ill.

The credit reporters who followed the president’s annual press conference on the spot, in turn, got two weeks of hotel accommodation on their own floor in December, where they were guarded by FSO. Staff brought food packaged in disposable containers to reporters dressed in protective clothing.

In December, Putin held a press conference in Novo Ogarjovo, near Moscow.­

Strict arrangements have also been in place for the president’s provincial trips, but the Kremlin has not put its money into them.

The costs have been assigned to the regions, including during the President’s visit to the Nizhny Novgorod region in November. Twenty regional government bosses were assigned with oblast money for 15 days to a veteran sanatorium for corona quarantine.

According to local media reports, the governor Gleb Nikitin bought himself new furniture and bedding for the sanatorium due to his forced accommodation.

BBC’s journalists have gone through UDP’s financing and contract documents from the beginning of the epidemic until December. Contracts for quarantine accommodation have been made without a tender and 6.7 billion rubles had been granted from the government’s buffer fund last year.

In December, the documents were ordered to be secret, so there is no information on subsequent funding.

In addition, according to the BBC, the fund has also provided secret sums to UDP, the amount of which the journalists have no idea.