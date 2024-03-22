Friday, March 22, 2024
Russia | Baza: Several dead in a shooting at a concert hall in Moscow, there was also an explosion

March 22, 2024
Masked men opened fire on Crocus City Hall.

Masked men opened fire on Crocus City Hall.

Three a masked man broke into a public event on the northwest outskirts of Moscow on Friday evening and opened fire, reports the Russian state news agency Tass.

According to the news agency, the shooting took place at Crocus City Hall near the Moscow Quadrilateral on the northwest edge of the city, and the evacuation of the public was underway at half past eight in the evening.

Telegram-based news site Baza said at the same time that 12 people had died in the shooting and at least 35 had been wounded. According to Baza, the masked men broke into the audience during the Piknik band's concert. Dozens of shots can be heard in the video published by Baza.

According to the eyewitnesses interviewed by Baza, an explosion occurred in the building after the shooting.

The news is updated.

