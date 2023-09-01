Home page politics

Fabian Mueller

An amphibious landing ship of the Russian Navy drives past the Crimean Bridge in the Kerch Strait (symbol image). © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA

The Russian army leadership wants to better protect Crimea from Ukrainian attacks. This is suggested by satellite images that have now been published.

Sevastopol – Russia has positioned barges south of the Crimean Bridge, which act as barricades to protect the bridge from naval drones Ukraine should protect. This is suggested by satellite images taken by the Russian branch of Radio Liberty published. According to their report, several barges are anchored south of the bridge, which are intended to serve as the foundation for a larger barrier.

The pictures are Radio Liberty according to which it was taken between August 19th and 21st and also show further preparatory and fortification work on the Crimea.

Russia protects Crimea with barges: barricade to ward off naval drones

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported back on August 22 that Russia flooded several ferries at the Crimean Bridge to protect the bridge from underwater drones. According to the report of Radio Liberty the ships should not be completely flooded, but only partially. The Ministry of Defense said the Russian army is planning at least six ships to create a sufficiently wide protective strip in front of the bridge.

The Ministry of Defense assumes that barriers will be erected between the ferries, as the Russian army has already done in the bay off Sevastopol. It also happened there before Ukraine war to attacks by Ukrainian naval drones.

The Russian army command has been in the conquered areas in the past built heavy fortificationsto stop Ukrainian soldiers from liberating the regions. On land, Russia mainly relies on mines and several defense rings.

Now that the Ukrainian army has been able to break through the first barrier in some places, the Crimea, a declared goal of the Ukrainian president, is growing Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the fear that Ukrainian troops could advance quickly. Last week there was fighting on the peninsula for the first time, a Ukrainian special unit had managed to bring several soldiers to the mainland. (fmu)