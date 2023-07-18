Russian authorities have begun to ban government employees from using security devices. Manzana for official state use, as reported by the Financial Times. Starting Monday, the country’s ministry of commerce will ban the use of iPhones for all “employment purposes”. Other agencies, including the ministry of telecommunications and media of Russiaalready have similar mandates in place or plan to start applying them soon.

As reported by the Times, the ban covers all products of Manzana. In some cases, however, officials may continue to use these devices for personal use, as long as they do not open business correspondence on them.

Manzana He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia last February, the company blocked access to Apple Pay. Later, he suspended all product sales in Russia. At that moment, Manzana He made it clear that the decision was in response to the invasion, noting that he stood “with all the people” affected by the incursion.

The ban comes after the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia claimed in early June that it had uncovered a “spy operation by United States intelligence agencies” involving Manzana. The FSB said that thousands of iPhones, including those used by the country’s diplomatic missions in NATO countries, had been “infected” with monitoring software. The FSB claimed, without providing evidence, that Manzana it had worked closely with US signals intelligence to provide agents with “a wide range of enforcement tools.” The tech giant denied those allegations, stating that he “has never worked with any government to create a backdoor into any Apple product and never will.”

More broadly, this move reflects the Russian government’s desire to reduce its reliance on foreign-made technology. As The Times notes, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last year ordering institutions involved in “critical information infrastructures” to migrate to internally developed software by 2025.

Via: Engadget