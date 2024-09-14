Russia has banned the sale of certain types of clothing without labeling since September 15

The sale of unmarked light industry products has been banned in Russia since September 15. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The innovation concerns sports and ski suits, individual items of workwear, knitted men’s shirts and other goods. Previously, the country allowed the circulation and withdrawal from circulation of these products if they were produced or imported into the country before April 1, 2024.

From March 1, 2025, the list of goods subject to mandatory labeling will include new items, including headwear, underwear, socks and stockings, gloves, and children’s clothing.

Earlier, Russia proposed introducing tea labeling after cases of pesticides being found in products from major manufacturers. The Public Consumer Initiative (PCI) believes that labeling will help control the quality of goods and promptly identify counterfeit products at checkouts.