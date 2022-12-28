As of February 1, Russia will no longer supply oil to countries that adhere to the price cap of Russian Ural oil. President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree prohibiting this.

The ban applies to the supply of oil to both companies and individuals, if the trade contracts ‘provide directly or indirectly for the use of a price cap mechanism’.

The decree also provides for a ban on the supply of petroleum products, but the Russian government has yet to set an effective date. The EU, the G7 and Australia will introduce an import ban on Russian oil products from 1 February.

Retaliation

The sanction that Russia is now announcing is in retaliation for the price cap of USD 60 per barrel of Ural oil that the EU, the G7 and Australia introduced on December 19.

On December 5, an import ban on Russian crude oil came into force in those countries, provided that it is brought in by sea. The ban and price cap in turn serve as a punishment for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gas analyst Mikhail Kroetichin said on Russian radio station Kommersant FM that Russia’s ban will do little because the price of Ural oil has been below $60 for a month. “Even without a ceiling, Russian oil is sold very cheaply. There’s not a single shipment of fuel that would have gone overseas anywhere for a price higher than $58.”

According to Kroetichin, the prices are so low because – because of the price cap – the risks have increased for all buyers of Urals. Insurance and transport have risen in price because European companies can no longer send tankers with Russian oil on their way.

‘Threatens the world community’

Russian energy minister Aleksandr Novak said on Friday that the maximum price that the European Union, the G7 and Australia have introduced will hardly affect Russia. "Early next year we may have a reduction of somewhere between 500,000 and 700,000 barrels per day. For us that is about 5 to 7 percent." Last week, however, the Bloomberg news agency reported that Russia has already seen more than 54 percent of oil exports disappear since the start of the boycott.

Putin condemned the price cap at a press conference. He stated that it threatens the entire world community. “This is the road to global energy destruction. There may come a time when the industry will no longer supply the market with the required volume of products,” the Russian leader warned. “Then prices will skyrocket and hurt those (the West, ed.) Who try to introduce these tools.”

Small thump

On paper, the price cap could mean a serious blow to the Russian economy, because the export of oil is much more important to Russia than gas. However, Moscow is confident that it will be able to sell the oil that previously went to Europe to countries such as India and China in the future.

However, the Reuters news agency reported on Thursday, based on talks with oil traders, that Russia has not yet succeeded in shifting its oil exports from Europe to Asia, among others. It wouldn't have been able to find enough ships. As a result, Russian crude oil exports from Baltic seaports may fall by 20 percent this month.

