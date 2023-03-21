Members of Putin’s re-election campaign were reportedly told not to use the device over spying concerns.

Russia’s government instructed presidential office officials to exchange iPhone devices for smartphones from other brands and with an operating system other than iOS until the end of March.

The measure applies especially to Kremlin employees who are part of President Vladimir Putin’s re-election campaign team in 2024. The information was disclosed on Monday (20.Mar.2023) by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The requirement is justified by data security and privacy concerns, according to the Russian government. Sources consulted by the newspaper stated that the apparatus is more susceptible to attacks by hackers and Western espionage compared to smartphones from other brands.

“It’s all over for the iPhone: Throw it away or give it to the kids. Everyone will have to do it in March,” said one of the sources.

The announcement was reportedly made by the deputy head of the presidential office, Sergei Kiriyenko, during a Kremlin seminar in early March in Moscow. During the meeting, there was a discussion about the need for the measure.

However, Kiriyenko ended the debate, setting April 1 as the deadline for compliance with the instruction.

Another source of Kommersant stated that it is likely that the presidential office will purchase new telephone sets that they deem “insurance” for employees, which would facilitate the abandonment of the North American apparatus.