The list of sanctions, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, includes Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, and others..

“These individuals are banned from entering the Russian Federation indefinitely,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a number of British officials from entering its territory.

Among the officials that Russia has banned from entering its territory, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and 10 other members of the British government and politicians.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the step was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile behavior of the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials.”