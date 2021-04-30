Russia has banned eight citizens of the European Union and representatives of European structures from entering its territory. About it it says in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The black list included the President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli, Deputy Chairman of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency Vera Yurova, Head of the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office Jörg Raupach, member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Jacques Maire. Osa Scott, head of the laboratory of chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear safety at the Research Institute for Total Defense of Sweden, was also under sanctions.

In addition, citizens of the Baltic countries fell under the restrictions. The ban on entry was extended to the head of the Estonian Language Department Ilmar Tomusk, the chairman of the National Council of Latvia Ivars Abolins and the director of the Center for the State Language of Latvia Maris Baltins.

It is indicated that the measures were taken in response to the restrictions imposed by the European side against six Russians on March 2 and 22. The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that such EU restrictions are illegitimate.

Earlier it became known that the diplomat from the Russian blacklist Victoria Nuland became the US Deputy Secretary of State.

On March 22, the European Union approved sanctions against 11 people, including citizens of Russia, China and Libya, for human rights violations.

On March 2, the EU imposed sanctions on “high-ranking officials” of Russia over the situation around Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). In particular, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov were included in the sanctions list. They are banned from entering the EU countries, and they will not be able to keep funds in banks in EU countries.