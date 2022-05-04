The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and other officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the sanctions prevent these individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, according to Reuters.

The Russian action comes due to Japan’s accession to international sanctions imposed on Russia over its military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “the administration of Fumio Kishida launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, and allows unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats,” according to what AFP reported.

The statement also referred to the echo of the Japanese rhetoric echoed by public figures, experts and representatives of the Japanese media, “who fully share the West’s attitudes toward our country… In line with this (hostile) path, Tokyo is taking practical steps aimed at dismantling good-neighborly relations, harming the Russian economy and prestige. our country,” according to the Russian RIA Novosti news agency.

According to the Russian news agency, the statement confirmed: “In consideration of the foregoing, as well as the personal sanctions imposed by the Japanese government against Russian citizens, including figures in the high command of the state, a decision was made on the ban on entry of citizens of Japan (including leading figures) to Russia.” .