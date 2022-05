How did you feel about this matter?

Joe Biden, US president, can no longer enter Russia. | Photo: Lee Jin-man/EFE

Russia announced this Saturday (21) the ban on the entry into the country of the President of the United States, Joe Bidenand 962 other US citizens, in response to Washington’s sanctions on Moscow for the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“We emphasize that Washington’s hostile actions will boomerang back against the US and will be duly rejected,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the move.

Moscow stressed that “Russian counter-sanctions are mandatory in nature and aim to force the ruling US regime, which is trying to impose a rules-based neocolonial world order on the rest of the world, to change its behavior and recognize new realities.”

“Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to frank and respectful dialogue, differentiating the American people, who have always enjoyed our respect, from the American authorities, who encourage Russophobia, and those who serve them. Russian ‘black list’,” the Chancellery added.

Biden is on the list, sorted alphabetically in Russian, at number 31, followed by his son Hunter.

Among the top US officials sanctioned are the Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenthe Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinand the director of the CIA, William Burns.

The sanctions were announced shortly after Washington said Biden had enacted a bill in Seoul that includes an additional aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $40 billion.