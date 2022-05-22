Russian government released the banned names this Saturday; Deputy Kamala Harris and actor Morgan Freeman are also on the list.

THE Russia banned this Saturday (May 21, 2022) 963 Americans from entering the country. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a list (in Russian) with the names of the banned people. US President Joe Biden, Vice President, Kamala Harrisand the actor Morgan Freeman are among those banned.

According to the Russian government, the measure is a “response to sanctions” that the US imposed on the country after the invasion of Ukraine in March. Read the entirety of communiquéin Russian.

The list includes officials, executives, journalists and even people who have died. the former president Donald Trump is not among those banned.

The justification given for the ban on actor Morgan Freeman is that, in September 2017, he “recorded a message accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States”Besides “ask” to fight against the European country.