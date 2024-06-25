After the EU suspends 4 Russian channels for “propaganda”, Kremlin says Western newspapers “spread false information”

This Tuesday (June 25, 2024), Russia banned access to 81 media outlets from EU (European Union) member countries, including the digital newspaper Political. The decision is a reaction to the EU’s measures, which had suspended the transmission of 4 Russian organizations, accused of disseminating Kremlin propaganda during the war against Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry justified to the “countermeasures” as necessary against communication channels that “systematically disseminate false information” regarding the “special military operation”. Among the prohibited vehiclesare the news agency AFPfrom France, EFEfrom Spain, TV channels and newspapers.

In May, the EU had suspended the transmission of 4 Russian vehicles –Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia It is Rossiyskaya Gazette– for allegedly promoting Russian propaganda. “These media outlets are under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation”declared the Council of the European Union.

The Kremlin emphasized that bans on Russian media in the E.U. “they wouldn’t go unanswered”. According to the Russian government, despite warnings, “Brussels and the capitals of the bloc countries preferred to follow the path of escalation”forcing Russia to take “mirrored and proportional measures”.