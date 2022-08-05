Russia announced on Friday that it had banned 62 Canadians from entering its territory, including political and military officials and journalists, in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa a short time ago on Russian figures.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this decision was taken “in view of the hostile nature” and in response to actions on the part of Canada.
In recent months, Canada has imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine, targeting in particular Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement stressed that the people, whom Russia targeted with sanctions, were involved in “malicious activities” against “the Russian world and Russian traditional values.”
Among the Canadian figures on the Russian sanctions list are Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman Adrian Blanchard, the Catholic priest and editor-in-chief of the magazine “Confivom” Raymond de Sousa, the commander of the Canadian Armed Forces Intelligence Michael Charles Wright, and a number of advisers to Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister.
