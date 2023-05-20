The Moscow authorities have banned ”500 American citizens” from entering Russia, including former US president Barack Obama. But also the former Washington ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman and General Charles Q. Brown, future US Chief of Staff. As CNN reports, two of its journalists, Stephen Colbert and Erin Burnett, were also prevented from entering Russia. It is, explained the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a “response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the administration of Joe Biden”.

The blacklist drawn up by Moscow also includes American television hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers. “The time has come for Washington to learn that no single hostile attack against Russia will go ahead without a strong reaction”, reads the note released by the Russian ministry, which explained that “the ‘500 list’ also includes those who in government and law enforcement are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called Assault on the Capitol”.