The Russian government has banned government purchases of imported medical masks until December 31, 2021. The corresponding decree made public on the official portal of legal information.

It follows from the document that before the specified period, there is a ban on the purchase of masks from all countries, except for the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Cabinet of Ministers has thus expanded the list of industrial goods that have been banned from purchasing abroad since April. In addition to medical masks, the list includes self-contained breathing apparatus, fire-resistant protective clothing and textile headgear.

Recall that in early November, the Ministry of Industry and Trade initiated an initiative to restrict government purchases of imported masks. They explained that until March of this year, the volume of mass production of medical masks in Russia was about 0.6 million pieces per day. Currently, 21 million masks are produced in the country per day.