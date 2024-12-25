The circumstances of the shipwreck of the Russian ship ‘Ursa Major’ in Mediterranean waters (between Spain and Algeria) remain unclear. This Wednesday Oboronlogistics, the company that owns the vessel and depends on the Ministry of Defense, has assured that the sinking of its ship would have occurred as consequence of “a planned terrorist attack”according to the Russian news agency Tass.

The ship was wrecked after up to three explosions in its engine roomswhich caused the flooding “of several compartments of the ship,” according to the same source. Given the situation, 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued and transferred to the port of Cartagena (Murcia), while the other two are still found. at unknown whereabouts.

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case for violation of the rules of road safety and operation of water transport, as reported this Tuesday by the Western Interregional Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. “Investigators, with the help of the Russian Foreign Ministry, are organizing a series of investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of what happened“concludes the statement.

Waiting for what happened to be clarified, there are many theories about what could have happened to the boat. The diary The Sun He assured this Tuesday that it could be a “secret mission”, while Russian media explained that the ship was heading to the Russian port city of Vladivostok with construction material.

He The Daily Mailfor its part, asserted that the ship was carrying “mysterious cargo”ensuring that “Ukrainian military intelligence suggested that the merchant ship was heading to Syria to transport Russian military equipment that is being withdrawn from the country after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad.”

The Murcian newspaper The truthfor its part, adds that “the captain of the ship declared that he was transporting containers that were empty at the time of the accident”, while confirming that the ‘Ursa Major’ “was in transit between Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok” and that “it departed on December 11 and was scheduled to arrive on January 22,” he details.