The situation in the Ukraine war is getting worse, both militarily and diplomatically: the news ticker on Monday, May 23.

Belarus gathers troops : According to Ukrainian information, the neighboring country is gathering soldiers at the border.

: According to Ukrainian information, the neighboring country is gathering soldiers at the border. Russia defends positions : At the same time, a new offensive against the city of Sloviansk is planned.

At the same time, a new offensive against the city of Sloviansk is planned.

+++ 13.45: A Russian airstrike hit a village in Ukraine last week. Now the number of original fatalities is rising dramatically, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Monday in a video address to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. According to the leadership in Kyiv, 87 people have been killed in the village with a Ukrainian military base in the past week. The local authorities had initially spoken of eight fatalities and twelve injured.

+++ 1 p.m.: The Ukrainian soldiers captured in Mariupol are to be brought before a court. This is reported by the Russian news agency Interfax. According to the report, Denis Puschilin, the leader of the pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, emphasized: “It is planned to set up an international tribunal on the territory of the republic.” By this he means the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

On May 20, the Russian Defense Ministry released video footage of the surrender of the last group of Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the factory and the underground facilities of the steel mill had been completely taken over by the Russian army.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian army has bombed a military transport near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. “Weapons and military equipment of the 10th Ukrainian mountain assault brigade from Ivano-Frankivsk, which was to be taken to Donbass, were destroyed by sea-launched high-precision missiles near the Malyn railway station in the Zhytomyr region,” the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement. Igor Konashenkov. According to Ukrainian sources, one person died and four others were injured in the attack.

+++ 10.01 a.m.: An airstrike on the town of Malyn in Ukraine reportedly killed one and wounded four others. This is reported by the news portal Kiyv Independent. The mayor of the city reported that the attack damaged the local railway infrastructure, about 150 apartment buildings, several shops and cafes, as well as industrial plants in the area. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Belarus masses forces at border

First report from Monday, May 23, 2022, 9:28 a.m.: Kyiv – The former Soviet republic of Belarus, which has not yet actively participated in the Russo-Ukrainian war, is massing forces at the border, according to sources in Kyiv. “The Belarusian armed forces are conducting increased reconnaissance and have set up additional units in the border area,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report on Monday morning (May 23). Accordingly, the danger of rocket and air attacks on the Ukraine received from Belarusian territory.

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko did not deploy his own troops at the end of February Russia started the war against Ukraine. However, Russian troops were allowed to use the country as a staging area for the attack. Kyiv therefore does not see Minsk as neutral and fears that Belarusian soldiers could potentially intervene in the conflict on the part of Russia. Lukashenko, who became Russia’s president on Monday in Sochi Wladimir Putin meets, has always denied such intentions.

Ukraine-News: Russia defends positions

According to the general staff, there are few changes in the fighting in eastern Ukraine itself: the Russians are trying to defend their positions in the north of Kharkiv, and further south they are preparing a new offensive against the city of Sloviansk. When trying to take the village of Dovgenke west of the strategically important road between Izyum and Sloviansk, the Russian military was repulsed, it said.

According to Ukrainian data, the night’s attacks in the direction of Sieverodonetsk and Bakhmut were also unsuccessful. In the area of ​​Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and in the direction of Zaporizhia, fighting has abated, said General Staff Spokesman Olexandr Stupun. A total of eleven enemy attacks were repelled. Because of the high losses, Russia now has to reactivate the decommissioned “T-62” tanks in order to equip reserve units. The information could not be independently verified. (marv)