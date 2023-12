President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia launched eight ballistic missiles against Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in the early hours of Monday (11). All were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the country's air force said.

According to Ukraine, the interceptions took place around 4 am (local time, 10 pm on Sunday (10) in Brasília). Explosions were heard in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

According to the Kiev Military Administration, fragments from the intercepted missiles injured at least four people when they fell. Several homes also suffered damage from the impact of the debris.

Ballistic missiles are among the most difficult to intercept in the Russian arsenal. It has been months since Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with this type of weaponry. In their latest attacks, Russian forces used only Iran-developed Shahed kamikaze drones.

The eight missiles were fired from Bryansk oblast in the Russian Federation and the border with Ukraine.

Thanks to the Patriots and other foreign anti-aircraft systems with high precision and responsiveness, Ukraine is capable of shooting down ballistic and supersonic missiles in the Kiev region, where the best military equipment received from the West was concentrated. On the other hand, Ukraine remains vulnerable to these types of missiles in practically the rest of the country.

In addition to shooting down the eight missiles, Ukrainian air defenses also intercepted 18 Shahed kamikaze drones on Saturday (9) in the south of the country. (With EFE Agency)