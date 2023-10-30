Home page politics

The heavy fighting in the south and east of Ukraine continues. Russia is struggling with heavy losses. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Violent battles : Fighting continues on the eastern and southern fronts

: Fighting continues on the eastern and southern fronts Heaviness losses for Moscow : Kyiv reports current figures

for : Kyiv reports current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from October 30th, 6:15 a.m.: Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with combat drones. There was an intermittent air alert in large parts of central Ukraine late on Sunday evening (October 29). The Air Force said the drones flew in waves over the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Explosions came from the Kherson region, but also from the surrounding areas of the capital Kyiv reported. As of early Monday morning, there was no information about possible hits by the drones or about being shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

A Russian soldier with a FPV (First Person View) drone. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

Ukraine War: Fierce fighting along the entire front

First report: Kiev – Fierce fighting continued on the almost 1,000 kilometer long front in the east and south of Ukraine, as the General Staff in Kiev reported. On Sunday alone, 40 Russian attacks were repelled. “The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult,” the evening report said.

As in previous days, a focus of Russian attacks was the city of Avdiivka. As a Ukrainian frontline city, it is located close to Donetsk, which is controlled by Russia and is the center of the Donbass industrial region. Ukrainian troops there repelled ten Russian attacks, it was said.

However, the Russian army continues to try to encircle Avdiivka and is accepting high losses in men and material in order to do so. According to estimates by the Ukrainian military, 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed there in the past few days. Even if Avdiivka had to be evacuated, it would still fulfill the same function as the city of Bakhmut before, said retired Ukrainian major Oleksiy Hetman on television: the Russian army was wearing itself out there. Bakhmut was conquered by Russia in May after months of fighting.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine gives current figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war on Facebook. According to this, around 660 Russian soldiers were either killed or seriously wounded in the fighting over the past day. Ukraine also claims to have destroyed additional tanks and Russian military equipment. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 299,080 (+660 on the previous day)

299,080 (+660 on the previous day) Tank: 5175 (+8)

5175 (+8) Armored fighting vehicles: 9758 (+9)

9758 (+9) Artillery systems: 7188 (+8)

7188 (+8) Air defense systems: 558

558 Multiple rocket launchers : 834

: 834 Vehicles and tankers : 9532 (+8)

: 9532 (+8) Drones : 5399

: 5399 Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of October 29, 2023. The information about Russia’s losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Nine Ukrainians shot dead in occupied territory

According to authorities, nine civilians were found shot dead in the city of Volnovakha in eastern Ukraine, which was occupied by Russian troops. Russia’s State Investigative Committee also became involved in the spectacular case. The committee officially announced that two of the dead were children. The dead were found with gunshot wounds in a private house. The suspected perpetrator was a Russian soldier, an independent Russian Telegram channel reported. Four dead are a family with a father, mother and two children; the others were guests in the house.

The Ukrainian Parliament’s ombudsman for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, also took up this information: The occupiers had extinguished the life of an entire family that was celebrating a birthday and did not want to hand over their home to the occupiers, he wrote on Telegram. According to him, the suspected shooter came from the Russian republic of Chechnya. Volnovakha is located in the Donetsk region and has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022. (With agency material)